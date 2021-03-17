Frisco’s newest library project is propelling into the construction phase.
The city library’s shift from its current location at the municipal center to the building previously occupied by Beal Aerospace Technologies means adapting a building that used to hold rockets to instead hosting the activities and resources of a modern information center.
On Tuesday, the Frisco City Council unanimously approved a guaranteed maximum price amendment, effectively setting a maximum construction price with Texas-based architectural firm Byrne Construction Services at roughly $42 million. That, paired with the city’s personal budget for design fees, moving, and other costs, sets the project cost at an estimated $62 million, according to a city memo.
Preliminary costs for the project amounted to $888,435, the memo stated.
“We feel like we’ve put together a great team and that we’re looking forward to moving forward with this,” said Jason Cooley, the city’s chief innovation officer.
The adaptive reuse project had gone into the architectural design phase in fall 2019, Cooley said.
“We lost a few months due to COVID, but we’re at the phase now where you’ve seen the renderings that we’ve had over the last couple of months,” he said.
Those renderings include visions of outdoor plaza space and a multipurpose lobby space intended to host a public art installation. The library is expected to comprise about 146,000 square feet total, including a 114,000-square-foot space on the first floor and a second-floor mezzanine and terrace amounting to 32,000 square feet.
The project build would likely take 15 months, Cooley told council members on Tuesday, with four to six weeks for moving from the old library site to the new location.
“We do feel that what you have here will be, one, state of the art, two, it will represent Frisco for sure, but it will also meet the needs of a growing Frisco as well,” Cooley said. “So we’re really excited about this particular item.”
The council’s price approval came hours after the city hosted a ribbon cutting for CONNECTION, the city’s micro-library location at Stonebriar Centre that includes a collection of books for children and teens.
“The Moon family, who did the Hyatt hotel there at the mall, they gave the city a very attractive lease rate for the space, which is $1 a year for us to have a children’s collection there,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said Tuesday night.
The site also hosts a passport center, Cheney added.
“I know it’s going to be a huge hit to have that programming,” he said.
