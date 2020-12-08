For Jason Cooley, it’s important to start a project update by looking back.
Before showing Frisco City Council members renderings of the much-anticipated library expansion project during a Dec. 1 work session, Cooley presented a picture of the warehouse that will serve as the project’s foundation. Muffled laughs filled the fourth-floor room of Frisco’s municipal center as city staffers looked back at the multi-million-dollar project’s humble beginnings.
“It’s a warehouse, right?” Cooley, assistant to Frisco’s city manager for innovation and project management, said. “So this is an adaptive reuse, and that will be the big thing.”
The library’s shift from its current location at the municipal center to the building previously occupied by Beal Aerospace Technologies means adapting a building that used to hold rockets to instead hosting the activities and resources of a modern information center.
The visuals Cooley showed on Dec. 1 are by no means finalized, he said. However, they provided hints at what the city could look forward to, including a plaza space outside the building. One rendering shows an outdoor view of the building with imagined visitors flying drones, driving segways and attending a nearby festival, Cooley said.
“I don’t think we would have all that stuff going at the same time, but you get an idea of how we can activate that space for necessary events,” he said.
The point is designing the space for a variety of uses, and to avoid the “sea of parking” that Cooley said the City Council wanted the project to avoid.
“We feel really good about the parking,” Cooley said. “Once again, it’s not a sea of parking. We’re able to utilize quite a bit of existing parking that’s near (The Frisco Discovery Center) right here.”
Inside the building, a similar theme unfolds. Cooley shows a rendering of the library lobby, which he said represents another multipurpose use of space.
“It’s not just a lobby where you’re passing through,” he said.
The lobby is also intended to host the site’s public art installation, which Cooley said will be incorporated into the building’s design.
“We’re looking at really stressing our public art piece, that the money we spend on public art is actually incorporated in the design and not just a freestanding piece of art,” he said.
Cooley said there would likely be additional information during the City Council’s upcoming winter work session. The project’s build time would be roughly 18 to 20 months from when construction begins, he said.
“It’s a much larger facility and it takes up a lot of space, so we’ve been really careful about how we put that together,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.