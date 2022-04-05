The library has released a quiz that allows future library visitors to find out through a series of questions what kind of “library user” they are, be it the collaborator, the lounger, the socializer, “taking care of business,” the techie, or the thinker.
After completing the quiz and finding out their type, residents are guided to a page that shows planned parts of the library that cater to their type. (For reference, our reporter’s results showed 21% a “taking care of business” user, so she’ll probably be somewhere in the quiet reading room when the library opens).
The new location of the library is expected to open later this year.
Frisco Library earns award for 14th consecutive year
The Frisco Library has earned statewide recognition from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. For the 14th consecutive year, the library earned the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries award for 2021.
According to the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, just 59 libraries out of the 565 library systems in Texas earned the award this year.
“The staff works really hard," Library Director Shelley Holley said Tuesday at a City Council meeting. "That is the most difficult award to achieve for public libraries in Texas, and they’ve managed to achieve it every year since 2009, so I’m very proud of the work they’ve put in to do that.”
