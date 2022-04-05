Frisco library rendering
Rendering courtesy of city of Frisco

Say hello to ‘Rexy’

Frisco’s future library, expected to open in fall 2022, is set to include a full-size model of a T. rex skeleton. 

Until Tuesday, she lacked a name. 

At the beginning of 2022, the Frisco Public Library opened a survey allowing community members to submit names for the dinosaur. 

On Tuesday night, Library Director Shelly Holley told Frisco City Council members that almost 3,000 suggestions had rolled in. 

“2,978 votes later, I am proud to announce the new Frisco T. Rex’s name is ‘Rexy,’” Holley said. “That name got hands down the most votes by quite a margin over the others.” 

Rexy will be displayed at the front of the new library, Holley said.  

'What kind of library user are you?' 

For Frisco residents wondering what the forthcoming 155,000-square-foot library space will provide for them, the Frisco Public library has some answers. 

The library has released a quiz that allows future library visitors to find out through a series of questions what kind of “library user” they are, be it the collaborator, the lounger, the socializer, “taking care of business,” the techie, or the thinker. 

After completing the quiz and finding out their type, residents are guided to a page that shows planned parts of the library that cater to their type. (For reference, our reporter’s results showed 21% a “taking care of business” user, so she’ll probably be somewhere in the quiet reading room when the library opens). 

The survey is available at friscolibrary.com

The new location of the library is expected to open later this year. 

Frisco Library earns award for 14th consecutive year 

The Frisco Library has earned statewide recognition from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. For the 14th consecutive year, the library earned the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries award for 2021. 

According to the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, just 59 libraries out of the 565 library systems in Texas earned the award this year. 

“The staff works really hard," Library Director Shelley Holley said Tuesday at a City Council meeting. "That is the most difficult award to achieve for public libraries in Texas, and they’ve managed to achieve it every year since 2009, so I’m very proud of the work they’ve put in to do that.”

 

