Frisco’s forthcoming library will come with some “easter eggs,” Library Director Shelley Holley revealed this week, and they all tie back to a dinosaur.
The city’s future library, expected to open in fall 2022, is set to include a full-size model of a T. rex skeleton, Holley said.
“And it needs a name一she needs a name,” she added.
Holley announced that the library is hosting a contest starting Jan. 10 and going through Feb. 6 that will allow community members to submit names for the dinosaur. Residents can visit the Frisco Library website starting Jan. 10 to submit names.
“The reason that our T. rex is a ‘she,’ just for those who are wondering, is because the first complete t-rex skeleton ever dug up was a ‘she,’” Holley said.
Holley said the winning name would be announced in a couple of months.
On Tuesday, Mayor Jeff Cheney said the model is “not an ordinary dinosaur.” While Holley said some features would be kept secret for now, she contended that the dinosaur “will do some surprising things.”
“So I suspect this dinosaur will end up kind of being the mascot for the library,” Holley said. “She can track you and she can talk to you, and so there are some other things afoot, but she is remarkable and we’re pretty excited about some of the easter eggs that we have planted in the library tied to the dinosaur. So she needs a name.”
Frisco’s future library will be located in a former rocket factory. The space is set to be converted into 155,000 square feet for library use, including a mezzanine. In 2019, voters approved $62 million in bonds for the Frisco Public Library project.
The library design includes 20 study and conference rooms, a second-floor terrace and outdoor space, a press release stated. Features also include a Kid’s Club and a computer and gaming classroom.
The library, when complete, is slated to be the largest among North Texas suburbs and the sixth largest in Texas. The facility is expected to open in fall 2022.
