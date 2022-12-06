“What’s next?”
The two words added to a Frisco City Council Work Session slideshow on Tuesday, Dec. 6, were a succinct way to ask a big question.
On the heels of opening up a morsel of Grand Park in November to the Frisco community, the city, community and representatives are ready to ask what will follow for the over 1,000-acre development that is expected to develop over a number of years.
“The book really has opened and the story is really unfolding,” said Shannon Coates, the city’s parks and recreation director, during the meeting.
Tuesday’s work session meeting gave a window into next steps for the development of the park that has been the subject of inquiry and anticipation for years. In 2006, Frisco voters approved $22.5 million in acquisition and initial development of Grand Park, according to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise. Over time, the story of Grand Park evolved to include discussions of clean up at the site of a former battery recycling plant and negotiations with battery manufacturing company Exide Technologies. The negotiations, which reached a conclusion through a settlement October 2020, punted hopes of beginning work on Grand Park for an extended stretch of time.
After the “big win” of marking Big Bluestem Trail as the first officially open portion of Grand Park, Frisco is looking forward.
The discussion Tuesday began with a refresher on the park itself: the vision for Grand Park originally spanned roughly 300 acres and now comprises over 1,000; the land includes 7.8 miles of creek with a good amount of property in floodplain; the land has ties to Iron Horse Trail.
“What’s coming next is extremely exciting,” Coates said. “What’s coming next is even more brainstorming and more idea generation than we’ve ever done before about Grand Park.”
Coates said the process will be similar to what was done for Northwest Community Park and Frisco on the Green.
A proposed schedule presented Tuesday shows plans to start a contract with a firm in the first quarter of 2023.
“We need a contract with a firm to lead that piece of that visioning, the community engagement, the stakeholder interviews, focusing on programming, focusing on suitability,” Coates said.
Then, between the second and third quarters of 2023, meetings would take place with the community and with stakeholders to gather input. Finally, Coates said, an update would be brought to the city council in the fourth quarter of the year.
Coates later said that previous information from discussions about Grand Park, including previous survey results, has been collected to use as a starting point.
She said the process is typical to what most firms would follow and added that it does not just include “community re-engagement.”
“It’s specified groups that we need to gather information from that the firm will need to spend some time,” she said.
She added that engagement would allow for feedback from such stakeholder groups as the City Council, Frisco ISD, the Economic Development Corporation, Community Development Corporation and developers.
The council indicated support for the proposed plan.
