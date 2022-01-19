Travelers passing through Frisco on US 380 will now have to slow down on a portion of the roadway.
On Tuesday, the Frisco City Council approved lowering the speed limit on US 380 from the western city limits to the Collin County-Denton County border to 50 mph as the region looks ahead to a three-year construction project spanning multiple municipalities.
The speed limit will remain 60 mph from the county border line to the eastern city limits.
According to a city memo from Senior Traffic Engineer Robert Caskey, the Texas Department of Transportation is slated to start construction on a project that will widen US 380 to six lanes from the Town of Crossroads to the border between Denton and Collin counties. The project will include grade separations at Farm-to-Market 423, Championship Drive and Legacy Drive.
The request to lower the speed limit comes from TxDOT, who asked that the change be in place as long as construction lasts. Construction will begin early this year.
After construction, TxDOT will make recommendations for a new permanent speed limit, Caskey stated.
The Frisco City Council passed the item in a 4-0 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Brian Livingston and Dan Stricklin were not present at the meeting.
