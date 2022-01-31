Frisco Jones Park pavilion

Today, a cursory glance behind Frisco’s city hall reveals a pavilion standing amid overturned land. The structure is a prelude to what will come for the 2.8-acre spot.

 

 Rick Rogers/staff photo

When it came to developing a park near Frisco Square, the city focused in on one question:

“What if we do something a little bit different?”

In the midst of an urban setting that includes multifamily housing, businesses and the nearby city hall, Frisco knew there would be a need for green space in the area, said Shannon Coates, Parks and Recreation director.

“Really we were trying to encourage people to come out not only with their kids, but come out and sit and maybe do some work, you know, really use it as a type of multipurpose park, but leave it as green as we could,” she said.

That’s why Jimmy and Clara Jones Park, located behind Frisco City Hall, includes visions of an amphitheater, a multi-use lawn, seating nooks, meandering paths, electrical outlets and Wi-Fi.

Frisco Jones Park concept design

A concept design for Jimmy and Clara Jones Park, located behind Frisco's city hall 

“We’ve tried to really make it something you want to walk through and be able to explore, but it’s not going to have your traditional playground equipment and things like that out there,” Coates said.

“This really is our first, I would say, our first foray, or one of our first, into that true urban park design,” Coates said.

According to the city website, work on Jimmy and Clara Jones Park is expected to be complete in the summer.

Download PDF Jimmy and Clara Jones Park location
