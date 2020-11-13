Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) Investigators arrested 33-year old Byron Goodspeed for promotion of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, working in an undercover capacity, identified Goodspeed as an individual utilizing the internet to traffic in child pornography.
Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Frisco. Evidence recovered at the scene includes electronic devices that contain child pornography.
Goodspeed was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility on a $110,000.00 bond.
