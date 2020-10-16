The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 34-year-old Frisco man for possession of child pornography.
The DPS arrested Matthew Culver on Oct. 6. According to an affidavit for Culver’s arrest, an IP address was used in May of 2019 to access online child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Through an investigation, agents verified that the IP address belonged to Culver.
According to the affidavit, the website accessed is a known dark web site that required users to create an account to access most of its hosted material.
“This site contained child sexual abuse and exploitation material, with an explicit focus on the facilitation of sharing child abuse material (images, links and videos), emphasis on babies and toddlers (ages 0-5 years old),” the affidavit stated.
Agents conducted a search and seized a tower computer and multiple cell phones from Culver, according to the affidavit. A preliminary forensics exam found an image on one of the cellular devices that was confirmed by an agent to be child pornography.
Culver was arrested the morning of Oct. 6 at his home in Frisco. His bond amount was set at $60,000, according to the arrest warrant.
