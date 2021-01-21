Frisco man arrested for suspicion of possession of child pornography

One week after authorities arrested an Allen man on three counts of possession of child pornography, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Plano and Frisco Police Departments in arresting another suspect who allegedly committed the same crime.
A press release from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirms that law enforcement arrested 55-year-old Jon Andsager in his home on the 15400 block of Appaloosa Drive in Frisco on Wednesday night.
“Evidence recovered at the scene includes electronic devices that contain images and videos of child pornography,” the statement said. “The investigators worked diligently for many months tracking and identifying Jon due to the great lengths that he took to conceal his identity.”
When asked to specify what measures Andsager took to conceal his identity, a representative from the sheriff’s office said, “We do not release specific information regarding how the defendant attempted to conceal his location and/or identity.” Star Local Media also filed a request to the Collin County District Clerk’s office for the incident report, but has not heard back as of press time.
Arrest records indicate that Andsager was arrested at 6:11 p.m. and was booked at the Collin County Jail on a $350,000 bond. He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, with one of those counts including intent to promote.
