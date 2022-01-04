A Frisco man has been charged with aggravated robbery after robbing two local employees at gunpoint, according to police records.
According to a warrant provided to The Frisco Enterprise, the Frisco Police Department sought to arrest a Frisco man after a detective identified him through surveillance video footage pointing a handgun at two employees of a Verizon Store on Eldorado Parkway in Frisco the night of Nov. 26.
According to the warrant, the man, who was also working at the store using an alias, is seen on video footage pointing a handgun at the two employees and then stealing their phones and the keys to one employee’s car. He is then seen forcing the two employees into a bathroom at gunpoint, according to the warrant.
The man is then seen emptying the Verizon Store safe of about 65 items including phones and Apple watches before fleeing the scene in the other employee’s car, according to the warrant. A detective identified the man in the video and said the man had been involved in a theft case in August of 2021, where a charge had been filed.
The man was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Collin County jail on Dec. 22, where he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.