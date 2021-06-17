Jose Antonio Hernandez, 40, of Frisco, was sentenced to 47 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Thursday.
“Our hearts go out to these two children who suffered for years until the eldest garnered enough courage to tell their mother,” Willis said after sentencing.
Hernandez started sexually abusing two children, one at six years old and another at 15 years old. He had access to the children through a relationship with the family. The abuse continued with the six-year-old child for several years until the older child, who by then was an adult, disclosed the abuse to their mother. Their mother then asked the younger child if anything had ever happened. The younger child confirmed and disclosed the perpetrator’s still-ongoing abuse. The children’s mother then made a report to law enforcement.
Detective Olga Chavez with the Frisco Police Department investigated the case. The children were forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where they disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.
The jury found Hernandez guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and assessed punishment at 47 years in prison. By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.
Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Justin Dotzel and Nick Lawrance prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Kim Voigt-Eanes and Robin Laughon, Victim Assistance Coordinator Ruth Ruiz, and Legal Secretary Raman Kaur.
