A Frisco man who police say shot a Department of Public Safety state trooper and engaged in a standoff with officers two years ago has pleaded guilty to seven charges, including aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.
On March 30, 2019, officials said, Bryan Cahill fled when Travares Webb, a 12-year veteran of the DPS, attempted to pull Cahill over on northbound Dallas Parkway and Spring Creek Parkway. Cahill ended up at La Valencia at Starwood Apartments. A video taken by a resident shows the trooper getting shot as he stood next to the driver’s side of Cahill's Pontiac.
After the trooper was shot, various law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Witnesses said Cahill fled into his apartment following a shootout with the trooper. Police said Cahill barricaded himself inside the apartment. Officials said at multiple times Cahill shot at officers who were trying to arrest him during the 15-hour standoff.
Cahill was taken into custody around 5:05 a.m. the next day and taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Once released, he was taken to the Collin County Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.
In May 2019, Cahill was indicted on seven charges that included aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.
Collin County Court records show that on Monday, Cahill pleaded guilty to the indictment.
Cahill is in the Collin County Jail with bond set at $3.05 million.
