As Frisco moves towards granting municipal approval for Universal Studios' kid-focused theme park plans, locals are taking the time to ask some questions.

“I’m not necessarily for it, I’m not necessarily against it,” one speaker said at a Tuesday Frisco City Council meeting. “I feel like we need more information about it.”

Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"  

