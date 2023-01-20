As Frisco moves towards granting municipal approval for Universal Studios' kid-focused theme park plans, locals are taking the time to ask some questions.
“I’m not necessarily for it, I’m not necessarily against it,” one speaker said at a Tuesday Frisco City Council meeting. “I feel like we need more information about it.”
She and multiple others who spoke that night cited concerns about topics like impacts on crime and traffic in their comments regarding the project, which was formally announced on Jan. 11.
Frisco’s planning and zoning commission and city council are expected to vote on the project plans on Feb. 7. Until that time, however, facilitating discussions with citizens about the project is a goal.
“For people that remember us doing the PGA of America and The Star with the Cowboys, quite frankly, those were announced and voted on the same day,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “And part of that reason is that, had it been announced in advance, it would have potentially blown those deals up. That’s how a deal like this would normally be done. Universal Studios certainly also kind of has those risks, where their preference would have been to announce and actually council vote on the same day.”
However, he said, the Frisco City Council viewed this project differently.
“And so that’s where this month has come, where citizens can understand exactly what the project is, more importantly, what it isn’t — there’s a lot of misperceptions about what is being proposed here at this site, but that it actually allows a full month of citizen input, which we’ve never done on one of these large-scale public projects,” Cheney said.
In the week following the announcement that Universal is bringing a theme park focused on kids ages 3-9 to Frisco, the public discourse has bubbled up surrounding the project. The night of the announcement, the city hosted a town hall with representatives from the Fields development and Universal Parks and Resorts. In addition, city council members have responded to questions and comments over social media and in person. A town hall meeting is expected to be scheduled for the end of this month.
On Wednesday, Cheney shared traffic comparison data via his mayoral Facebook page. The information was produced by the City of Frisco Engineering Department and based in part on data provided by Universal Studios, according to a photo of the data document.
According to the document, the 97-acre Universal Studios site is expected to produce 7,600 daily weekday trips, fewer than the 10,322 daily weekday trips reported for a 14.6-acre grocery store site (H-E-B) and fewer than the 50,938 weekday daily trips reported for the 104-acre Stonebriar Mall site.
Data provided for Saturdays indicates that the Universal site is expected to produce 14,880 daily trips, compared to 12,404 reported the grocery store (H-E-B) and the 64,136 daily trips reported for Stonebriar Mall on Saturdays. The document notes that all numbers are one-way vehicle trips (in other words, a car entering the property and later exiting would count as two trips).
“Frisco has 35 miles of commercial frontage to plan for (10 miles on each side of the DNT and 7-8 miles on 121 and 380),” Cheney stated in his Facebook post. “If all developed as office that would become a traffic nightmare. A long-range plan that combines uses with differing peak times is how zoning can be used as a critical traffic planning tool. This is a big reason why we can dedicate so much parkland to Grand Park without damaging the commercial prospects of the city. Finding other key uses like some of the stadiums and proposals such as these continue to spread future traffic to compliment one another.”
Cheney added that the proposal “substantially reduces future traffic counts” from the current zoning.
During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Cheney also addressed comments about potential crime coming to the area. Multiple speakers had cited a study that they said reported a correlation between crime and theme parks.
“That was the first thing this council brought up, and I think we all referenced that exact same study,” Cheney said Tuesday. “We’ve all read it, and so when we were in with Universal, we’ve been hammering them kind of with those questions, and they did a very good job of kind of explaining what this park is going to be and what it isn’t going to be.”
“Universal Studios traditionally in the past has been known to go for more of the adult and teenaged population,” Cheney continued, mentioning a horror-themed Universal project recently announced for Las Vegas. “Where they’re trying to transition is to be… younger, kid friendly, and that was the commitment here to Frisco, was to make sure that it’s the younger population, which wouldn’t bear that same fruit as far as crime goes. We’ve kind of put it on our police chief to verify those numbers and make sure he’s satisfied with that.”
“Part of the actual case is also to confirm that there can’t be a bait and switch,” Cheney added, “that, ‘Oh, we tell you it’s for kids, but then all of a sudden, a decade from now the roller coasters come in and it’s something completely different.’ And so there's going to be height restrictions in there that would limit even their ability to do that in the future.”
Cheney said the developer is preparing to host a town hall regarding the project later this month. Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson said the meeting is slated to be either on Jan. 30 or 31, but that the meeting date had not been made final.
See the full city council discussion at tinyurl.com/3km6xp7v during the citizen input portion of the meeting.
