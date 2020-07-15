During the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City Panel discussion Tuesday, Mayor Jeff Cheney fielded one question about how the city planned to maintain public safety.
“There was no interest from council to even have any kind of discussion about defunding public safety here in Frisco,” Cheney said. “If anything, I think this time is showing us more resources need to be dedicated to that.”
Cheney said that involved more than making sure Mark Piland, fire chief and emergency management coordinator, had the equipment and resources he needed. Cheney also mentioned civil unrest discussions.
“We don’t like to react to things here in Frisco, we like to be proactive,” he said.
Cheney applauded Police Chief David Shilson, saying he had done a good job trying to get to know residents in the community. Cheney also recalled a story he told at the city’s June 15 town hall on race relations and policing, saying he used to know the police officer who drove on his street. The man had been known as “Chris the Cop.”
Cheney said the goal is for everybody to know their “Chris the Cop.”
“And you don’t do that by defunding the police,” he said.
