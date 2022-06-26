In Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney’s opinion, George Purefoy’s greatest skill is his ability to evolve.
When Purefoy first arrived in Frisco to serve as the first city manager, the city boasted a population of 5,000. Today, the city’s growth has catapulted to over 220,000 amid vast residential and commercial development and a reputation as “Sports City USA.”
“Usually that growth requires a different city manager at every single stage,” Cheney told The Frisco Enterprise during his June 16 appearance on the Focus on Frisco podcast, part of the Star Local Media Podcast Network. “Different skill sets, different thoughts. And I think that’s the great skill that George has, which is he has been able to evolve as a city manager, adapt his skill sets as Frisco needed it. And so, that’s why it’s so rare you see a city manager stay in their position for that long, but especially a city that’s changed as much as Frisco has.”
Through Purefoy’s tenure as Frisco’s first ever City Manager, he has developed a reputation for disliking the spotlight.
“He doesn’t even like to show up to the groundbreakings or the ribbon cuttings, and if we force him to, you’re going to find him at the back of the room,” Cheney said.
He also will rarely speak, Cheney added. However, when Purefoy does speak, people will listen.
Since Purefoy’s job began in 1987, Frisco has attracted interest and development by such figures as Jerry Jones, Lamar Hunt, and the PGA of America.
As Cheney puts it, the reason why such big names are willing to come to Frisco is because of the trust they have in the city and its stable leadership.
“And George is at the center of that, because people trust him, and they know if they come do business with Frisco, he’s going to do it the right way, he’s going to honor our commitments and we’re going to do what we tell people we’re going to do, and then they do the same,” Cheney said.
Added to that, Cheney said, is Purefoy’s brilliant mind.
“He’s a deal maker,” Cheney said. “He can run things in his head, he’s very creative, and so putting together these complex deals, if you asked him, that’s the thing that gives him the most juice, the most energy. He just loves it, and he’s a master at it, and every deal has been crafted differently, and ultimately it’s been a benefit not just for our developers and our partners, but also the citizens of Frisco who have benefited.”
Work to bring the PGA of America headquarters to Frisco is a prime example of that, Cheney said, wherein Purefoy had to tap into every skill he had developed over the past 34-plus years.
“I think truly George is the only person who could have navigated all of that and gotten that deal to the finish line,” Cheney said.
Listen to the Frisco Enterprise’s full podcast interview with Cheney at this link.
