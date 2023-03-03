Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD

 File photo

Both McKinney and Frisco ISDs have announced that campuses and buildings will be closed on Friday, March 3. 

McKinney ISD cited widespread power outages at MISD campuses caused by a Thursday storm that swept through the metroplex. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments