Both McKinney and Frisco ISDs have announced that campuses and buildings will be closed on Friday, March 3.
McKinney ISD cited widespread power outages at MISD campuses caused by a Thursday storm that swept through the metroplex.
"Estimates from Oncor indicate that the time frame to restore power will likely extend well into Friday," the district website states. "As always, student and staff safety is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and support as we work through the impact of tonight's storm."
MISD has said that spring break will continue as planned for March 6-10, with Monday March 13 remaining a student holiday and teacher workday. Classes will resume on March 14, MISD said.
Frisco ISD said the Thursday weather event compromised the district's network operations center, located in the downtown Frisco area.
"After the power outage occurred, our backup generators were activated, but after a short time experienced a mechanical failure which cannot be corrected tonight," the district stated late Thursday night. "With the network down, all district facilities and campuses do not have internet, phones and Wifi. The safety and security of students and staff is of utmost concern."
The district statement added that campuses don't have working security cameras, phones, computers or internet, causing issues with the visitor check-in system, taking student attendance and more.
FISD said as of Thursday night that no firm timeline for power restoration to the Network Operations Center had been given. It was also unknown how long it would take to bring the network back up once power is restored.
The district website is also not online as of Thursday night. FISD said it will continue to provide emergency updates once it is back up.
"Thank you for your patience as we continue to work hard through the night to bring our campuses back online," FISD stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
