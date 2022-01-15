Frisco Memorial boys remain undefeated in district play with win over rival Coyotes

Whatever Frisco Memorial head boys basketball coach Quinton Gibson told his team at halftime it must have fired up his Warriors.

That's because Memorial, which entered the game atop the district standings with an 8-0 record, outscored rival Frisco Heritage 51-35 in the second half en route to a 75-69 win in front of a loud, packed house at Heritage High School.

The win improves Memorial to 20-3 overall. The loss drops Heritage to 6-7 in district play.

"(Heritage) had a great game plan, and I thought their kids played hard like they always do, and rebounded hard like they always do," said Gibson. "Our kids played tough coming into their place. (Heritage) wants to stay in second place on its own. We knew we had to win to stay 9-0 and stay on our path to the district championship."

The game was close in the final minutes despite Memorial's second-half surge. Heritage tied the game at 64-64 late in the fourth quarter after two straight buckets from Nicholas Jett on a jumper and Taven Washington's shot from the field off an assist by Mosa Osagie.

That's as close as Heritage would come to regaining the lead, though, as Memorial went on to outscore the Coyotes 11-5 in the final 2:57.

Heritage fans showed their frustration during those last minutes as a foul wiped away a three-pointer by Heritage and another foul on Memorial was called prior to a Heritage shot attempt, which would have resulted in a three free-throw attempts.

Memorial took advantage of the calls, as Leon Horner hit a pair of free throws, and Mason Wujek and Avery Jackson knocked down a basket each to take back control of the lead before Isaiah Foster ended the game with a clutch free throw in the final seconds to seal the win.

"We came out in the second half and knocked down some shots, and defended a little better and rebounded a little better," Gibson said. "We know who we are. We have had a couple of statement games. Here is something about Memorial that people do not understand — we get everybody's best. You saw the energy in the gym tonight. This was a playoff atmosphere, and we are used to this kind of atmosphere."

Memorial had four players finished in double digits led by Jackson with 21 and Foster with 16. Drew Steffe added 14 and Wujek knocked down 10 points.

Frisco Heritage had three players net double figures. Jett finished with a game-high 25 points, followed by Obi Udom with 19 and Darien Souter with 12 — all on 3s.

The Coyotes are back in action at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Frisco Independence, while Memorial returns home Tuesday to take on Frisco Lone Star at 8 p.m.