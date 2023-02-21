Zoie Johnson

The Colony freshman Zoie Johnson dribbles to the basket during Monday's Region II-5A quarterfinal playoff against Frisco Memorial from Plano West.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

A historic turnaround for The Colony girls basketball team ended Monday night, falling 45-32 to defending Class 5A state runner-up Frisco Memorial in a Region II-5A quarterfinal from Plano West.

A defensive-minded game throughout, the Warriors built an 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Memorial led 21-15 at halftime, and a 24-17 second half-run allowed the Warriors to pull away.

