A historic turnaround for The Colony girls basketball team ended Monday night, falling 45-32 to defending Class 5A state runner-up Frisco Memorial in a Region II-5A quarterfinal from Plano West.
A defensive-minded game throughout, the Warriors built an 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Memorial led 21-15 at halftime, and a 24-17 second half-run allowed the Warriors to pull away.
The Colony's front-court tandem of senior center Aaliyah Brown and junior forward Rayna Williams combined to average 34 points and 20.5 rebounds per game in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Memorial, though, held them in check to the tune of 13 combined points and 15 rebounds. Williams had nine points and nine rebounds, while Brown tallied four points and six rebounds. Kya Bradshaw contributed eight points.
Memorial (27-10) sophomore Makayla Edison led all scorers with 15 points, while JJ Echols also hit double figures, finishing with 10 points.
The Warriors will play McKinney North in the regional tournament semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center. North is headed to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after defeating Red Oak, 55-38, Monday.
Although The Colony's season came to an end Monday, the Lady Cougars had plenty of success under first-year head coach Chanice Smith. After winning a total of nine games all of last season, The Colony went 27-10, won a district championship for the first time since 2017 and was a regional quarterfinalist for the first time since 2020.
The Lady Cougars advanced to the third round of the playoffs after earning a 65-29 victory against West Mesquite in area on Friday at Richardson Berkner. Williams had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Brown added 18 points and seven rebounds. Kahlen Norris contributed 13 points.
