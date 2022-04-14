Elm and 4th streets Frisco

Frisco is moving forward on a three-pronged approach to making its downtown area more pedestrian-friendly.

Using voter-approved bond funding from 2019, the city is making headway on infrastructure projects that will improve Elm and Main streets and provide a plaza area that aims to serve as a draw to the downtown.

“It’s a [City Council] priority that they want to activate the downtown area, and so we’re along that path pretty well,” said Jason Brodgian, assistant engineering director for the city of Frisco.

To do that, he said, making the area walkable is key.

The three projects making up the downtown improvement projects include the addition of on-street parking spaces on Elm Street and the expansion of sidewalks on Main Street to enhance pedestrian activity.

The budget for the projects totals $15 million, Brodigan said, with $5 million allotted for Elm Street improvements and $10 million allotted for Main Street and the plaza.

The three projects are currently in the design phase, but construction work is slated to kick off in the next few months. Here’s a look at what that work will entail.

Elm Street and plaza

Work on Elm Street will extend from 1st Street to South County Road. Construction is slated to begin in the summer, kicking off the first phase of the downtown improvements.

Brodgian said construction will likely begin in June and last for about a year. The project includes a reconstruction of the road and the addition of a street signal at 5th Street. In addition, stop signs that currently force stops on Elm Street at intersections with smaller side streets will be moved so that drivers on the side streets will stop instead. Brodigan said the change will allow for more mobility on Elm Street.

Work on Elm Street will include adding on-street parking spaces in preparation for the removal of on-street parking on Main Street.

“What we want is people really to park on Elm, walk through the plaza, walk up and down Main Street, have a good evening, good afternoon, day, weekend, whatever,” Brodigan said.

Main Street

The removal of on-street parking space on Main Street comes as part of an effort to make Main Street more walkable, Brodigan said.

Taking away the parking spaces allows the city to widen sidewalks to about 15 feet.

“There will be planters, people can put small tables and stuff out in front of their business, it’s just a much more inviting cross-section,” Brodigan said.

Work on Main Street will extend from 3rd Street to South County Road and includes intersection improvements.

Construction on Main Street and the downtown plaza would likely begin at the same time, Brodigan said.

The plaza is set to be located at 4th Street and would serve as a pedestrian connection between Elm and Main streets. Brodigan said construction on both elements would likely begin in early 2023.

Plans for the downtown plaza are still underway, with some features awaiting final approval. Currently, Brodigan said, plans include a stage, restroom space and some water features.

