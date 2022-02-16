The timeline is starting to take shape for Frisco’s forthcoming performing arts center.
Construction on the future performing arts center could take about two years after a roughly year-long design process, but first, the city and school district are looking to get an accurate understanding of what the facility will look like.
As both the Frisco City Council and Frisco ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday night for their respective regular meetings, both groups approved a $175,000 contract to allow for a spatial analysis study that will give officials an idea of what the performing arts center will look like.
In June, the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees approved a multi-million-dollar master development agreement that will result in a performing arts center in the city. Hours later, the city’s Community Development Corporation and the Frisco City Council approved the same agreement, sealing the deal on a public-private partnership with developer Craig Hall that will create an epicenter for the arts in Frisco.
The agreement includes the construction of a $100 million performing arts center in Frisco-based Hall Park that will include a 1,250- to 1,500-seat main venue owned by Frisco ISD as well as an extra community venue slated to seat 250 to 350 and owned by the city. The project will include an 1,100-space parking garage and a $30 million five-acre “Klyde Warren-ish” park bringing the total project value to $130 million, not including the value of land provided by Hall for development.
“As you know, with lots of projects they’re doing right now, they’re coming in higher than our 2018 bond budget was, and we feel like to be really diligent in this process, we need to know exactly how this project’s going to be programmed so we can get as close to a price as we can before we start design,” said Todd Fouche, deputy superintendent for Business and Operations for FISD.
The spatial analysis study will apply to the performing arts center and parking garage and includes determining the “appropriate size and scale of the facilities,” which would inform the construction budget and schedule, according to a memo from Jason Cooley, Chief Innovation officer for the city of Frisco.
According to a timeline presented to the city council during a Thursday work session, programming for the project is slated to take two months, design would take 12 to 14 months, permitting and setting a guaranteed maximum price would take two months, construction would take 20 to 24 months and closeout would take two months.
The spatial analysis is slated to begin in mid-February, Cooley said, and will likely take six to eight weeks.
“We’ve talked about the performing arts center for years now, and we think this is an important step in the process to make sure that as we progress in the process that we have all our pieces in place and we know fully what we are looking forward to moving forward,” Cooley said at the work session.
