Prior to a city council discussion about the future of city property in downtown Frisco, city leaders, staff and community members took a walk through properties at the Rail District. 

Before talking about the future of Frisco’s downtown, city leaders took a quick walk around the block.

Starting from the Frisco Chamber of Commerce offices in the heart of the Rail District, the group took a look at the site of a potential future parking garage, walked through downtown buildings that currently serve as city offices and took a look at the site of the former Frisco City Hall at the corner of Main and 4th streets.

A map presented at a Tuesday city council work session outlines property ownership in downtown Frisco. 
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

