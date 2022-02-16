Frisco is one step closer to having a park that is similar to Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.
On Tuesday, the Frisco City Council unanimously approved a master development agreement and a park use agreement that outline plans for a roughly five-acre park that is slated to complement a forthcoming performing arts center in Frisco.
The agreements approved Tuesday focus on a portion of an original master development agreement that was approved in June 2021 to establish a public-private partnership for the construction of facilities including a performing arts center, parking garage and park.
According to a memo from Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson, development of the park was expected to move forward apart from, and in advance of, the performing arts center.
According to the original master development agreement, developer Craig Hall will provide 5.67 acres for the park. The park is expected to be highly programmed like Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Patterson said. The park property will be dedicated in two pieces and then deeded to a foundation.
Dallas-based Communities Foundation of Texas had been pegged for that portion of the process and will receive the land, execute construction of the park and then operate the park, according to Patterson’s memo.
“This is very similar to how Klyde Warren Park construction was completed and is currently operated to this day,” Patterson stated.
The Park Use agreement approved Tuesday outlines the duties and responsibilities of the foundation relating to park construction and operation.
Hall is slated to dedicate $15 million to the foundation for the park, and the city will pay for the other $15 million to fund the $30 million in construction required for the park. After construction is complete, the foundation will deed the property to the city of Frisco.
“It’s going to be a beautiful facility with that lawn there on the south end and lots of highly programmed elements,” Patterson said.
On Tuesday, HALL Group President Donald Braun said the item was the culmination of several years of work.
“With this agreement that’s before you, this will allow us to move forward to construction let’s say in the next few weeks is what our anticipation is,” Braun told council members, “and I think what we’re hopeful for and planning on is a park that really will truly become a landmark for Frisco and something the whole city and residents can enjoy.”
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said the redevelopment at HALL Park includes removing two 12-year-old office buildings and two parking garages to create a footprint for the new development.
“What’s going to be really neat about this setting is there’s going to be a new audience that comes to HALL Park that comes there just to enjoy these elements that may never work in the office buildings but come to enjoy this space,” he said.
The item passed unanimously.
