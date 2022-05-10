The city of Frisco on Tuesday named four finalists following a nationwide search for a new city manager. In January, George Purefoy, the city’s first and only city manager to date, officially announced his retirement after more than 34 years of service.
The Frisco City Council approved staff’s recommendation to hire Pennsylvania-based Affion Public to conduct the national search, which closed the end of March. The candidate pool included 55 applicants from 17 states. More than half the applicants were from Texas.
The four finalists are:
Majed Al-Ghafry, who currently serves as the Assistant City Manager for Economic Development and Tourism, Conventions and Events for the city of Dallas;
Tommy Gonzalez, who currently serves as the City Manager for the city of El Paso;
Ron Patterson, who currently serves as a Deputy City Manager for the city of Frisco;
Wesley Pierson, who currently serves as the City Manager for the town of Addison.
The ‘next steps’ for finalists include a tour of the city and initial interviews with members of the Frisco City Council. Finalists will attend a ‘meet and greet’ with city department directors. Candidates will also meet with a group of community stakeholders, who represent education, business and development, civic organizations, and the city’s public-private partnerships, to name a few.
“Our City Council is committed to due diligence as we interview the finalists for the first time,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “We’ll be looking for a candidate who best aligns with our city’s culture, vision and priorities. We want someone who can build upon our successes and enhance our strategy moving forward.”
Purefoy’s first day as Frisco’s city manager was Nov. 1, 1987. Back then, the City of Frisco employed about 50 and the population was about 5,000. Today, Frisco has more than 1,300 employees and its population has grown to about 215,000. Under his leadership, Frisco opened Stonebriar Center, the city’s ‘first economic engine’. Purefoy is considered the lead architect of the city’s public-private partnerships resulting in development of Rider’s Ballpark, Comerica Center, Toyota Stadium, the Ford Center at The Star and championship courses at the
PGA of America campus.
The City of Frisco expects to name a new city manager the end of May. Purefoy’s last day on the job will be
June 30.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
