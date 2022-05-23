Following a nationwide search, the City of Frisco names Wes Pierson as its new city manager. Pierson has more than 13 years of city management experience, including nearly 7 years as city manager in the Town of Addison where he currently serves. Pierson also served the cities of Corpus Christi and Allen. Pierson will follow George Purefoy, the city’s first city manager, who is retiring after more than 34 years of service.
“I’m thrilled and honored to join an amazing team,” said Wes Pierson. “Frisco is a phenomenal city. I’m going to start by being focused on learning from our people and understanding how our culture works. Frisco is already extremely well managed. But I’m prepared to provide a new perspective and balance it with the city’s strong foundation to then prepare Frisco for its future as a world-class city.”
The candidate pool included 55 applicants, from 17 states, before being narrowed to four finalists.
Mayor Jeff Cheney says the selection process, which was facilitated by Pennsylvania-based Affion Public, was extensive. Finalists toured the city, met with city department directors, the current city manager and community stakeholders. The final candidates engaged in two rounds of in-person interviews with City Council members, which included sharing a presentation about their vision for Frisco’s future.
“Our council was very deliberate about the process,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “We knew this was the biggest decision we would ever make as a council. In fact, we knew it could be one of the most important decisions in the history of Frisco. We promised to find a city manager who aligned with our culture, priorities and vision for the city’s future. We couldn’t be more impressed with the collective caliber of talent and experience in the finalist pool. But we’re confident and unanimous in our support for Wes Pierson stepping into the role of Frisco’s next city manager.”
Pierson has a Master of Public Administration from George Mason University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies at Brigham Young University. He holds a Certificate in Public Finance from Texas Tech University, completed the Leading Educating and Developing Program (LEAD) from University of Virginia, and finished the Public Executive Institute Program at the University of Texas at Austin. Pierson also spent three years as a project manager at the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) in Washington, DC.
Pierson’s most recent credits include:
- Developed and facilitated the adoption of several long-range strategic plans for economic development, transportation, parks and recreation, trails, open space, and streetscape beautification.
- Created a comprehensive asset management plan and long-range financial planning model to prioritize investments in infrastructure.
- Led review of development-related regulations and policies to transition ‘growth’ community to one of redevelopment and renewal.
- Achieved AAA bond ratings from both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, an elite accomplishment by 11 Texas cities, including Frisco.
Pierson also notes skills in public private partnerships, relationship building, negotiations, technology use and change management. Pierson is also fluent in Spanish.
The City of Frisco’s contract offer to Pierson includes a base starting salary of $285,000; annual merit increases in line with percentage raises awarded annually to city employees; a performance bonus not to exceed $12,000 in any fiscal year; an annual car allowance; 7% participation in retirement system; 32 personal leave days per year; two weeks of vacation available for use immediately and $15,000 in moving assistance.
“As we’ve said before, this is the city George built,” said Mayor Cheney. “We cannot thank George enough for being the heart and soul of this community for more than 34 years. His retirement is more than well deserved. Admittedly, our council is emotional as we transition. But George’s leadership prepared our city for this. We want to thank his executive team and all our city employees for their support during this important time in our city’s history. We’ll move forward together, embracing change and inviting new possibilities.”
Purefoy’s last day will be June 30. Pierson’s first day will be August 2. Henry Hill, Deputy City Manager, will act as city manager in the interim.
