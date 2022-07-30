Christopher Colley

Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Colley is a Wakeland High School class of 2019 graduate and an aircraft structural mechanic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.

 Courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach

A 2019 Wakeland High School graduate and Frisco, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Colley is an aircraft structural mechanic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier operating out of San Diego, California.

