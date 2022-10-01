Road Construction Web Graphic

The city of Frisco announced Thursday that southbound 1st Street will be closed between Frisco Square Boulevard and Elm Street starting Sept. 29 so the intersection at Elm Street can be reconstructed. This lane closure is expected to remain in place for about a week at which time a different lane closure will be announced. During this lane closure, drivers wishing to go south on 1st Street can use 2nd Street as a detour. Detour signs are posted.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the construction zone and to seek an alternate route in advance. 

