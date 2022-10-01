The city of Frisco announced Thursday that southbound 1st Street will be closed between Frisco Square Boulevard and Elm Street starting Sept. 29 so the intersection at Elm Street can be reconstructed. This lane closure is expected to remain in place for about a week at which time a different lane closure will be announced. During this lane closure, drivers wishing to go south on 1st Street can use 2nd Street as a detour. Detour signs are posted.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the construction zone and to seek an alternate route in advance.
Frisco Police announce robbery investigations
The Frisco Police Department has announced investigations into two robbery incidents that occurred in the same area.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, around 7:40 p.m. Frisco Police Officers responded to the 14000 block of Regents Park regarding a robbery. The victim was walking near Regents Park when she was approached by a black sedan. A white female exited the car, approached the victim, and attempted to engage the victim in dialogue. While speaking, the suspect tried to put a necklace around the victim’s neck, before grabbing the gold chain the victim was already wearing, trying to forcibly remove it from the victim’s neck. The victim was able to call for help, and the suspects fled. The victim suffered minor injuries from this incident.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 7:50 p.m. Frisco Police Officers responded to the 14000 block of Regents Park regarding a robbery. The victim in this incident was also walking in the area of Regents Park and was also approached by a black sedan. A white female exited the car and attempted to engage the victim in dialogue. In this instance, the suspect approached the victim, while speaking, and attempted to place a piece of garland over the victim before grabbing the victim’s gold necklace. The victim was able to call for help and the suspects fled. The victim suffered minor injuries from this incident.
These two incidents occurred in the same area at roughly the same time of day. Both incidents involve a black sedan occupied by a heavy-set white female passenger and a male driver. The suspects involved appear to specifically be targeting subjects wearing visible jewelry while walking. They use conversation to approach the targeted person and make a gesture, as if they are giving the victim something, before attempting to steal the victim’s jewelry.
Frisco Police wants to remind our citizens to be vigilant of their surroundings. They should maintain constant awareness when anyone unknown to them attempts to get within close proximity. If they see something suspicious, they should contact police to report it.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
Frisco Police are investigating an aggravated assault stemming from an attempted theft.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at approximately 4:56 a.m., Frisco Police Officers responded to 2949 Parkwood Blvd., regarding a call for suspicious activity. While en route, officers learned that the owner of a parked vehicle had confronted multiple suspects attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger.
The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired.The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
