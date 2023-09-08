The Frisco Inclusion Committee and Hispanohablantes has scheduled the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival of Frisco for 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
The event will showcase an enriching experience through cultural booths that highlight the diversity of countries comprising Latin America. That includes featuring local marketplace vendors offering artisan crafts as well as food vendors and musical performances.
The event will also include children's activities as well as health and community services.
The event will take place at the Preston Trail Community Church Frisco campus, located at 8055 Independence Parkway.
The city of Frisco and the Frisco Garden Club will host a 9/11 Remembrance at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
The ceremony will be at Freedom Meadow in Warren Sports Complex, located at 7599 Eldorado Parkway.
The annual ceremony honors the memory of those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and will include the Frisco Fire and Frisco Police Honor Guards and the Heritage High School Coyote Chorale.
Monday is deadline to apply for FISD committees
Parents, staff, students and community members have until Monday, Sept. 11, to apply to serve on a Frisco ISD committee. There are numerous opportunities for stakeholders to share input and ideas to help shape district policy and future initiatives on issues such as school health, safety and security, continuous improvement efforts and more.
Each committee’s purpose, membership, commitment and term limits info are outlined on the Frisco ISD website. Each committee has different term lengths and limits, and the number of representatives from each stakeholder group varies. Committees include:
District Advisory Council
Of note, the DAC Capital Project Committee will serve as the Bond Exploration Committee.
Frisco Pet Partners and The Rail District are teaming up for a pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Nack Theater, 6711 Oak Street in downtown Frisco. Partners organization will be bringing dogs and cats ready for adoption. For more information, visit the Frisco Pet Partners Facebook page.
Tax rate vote scheduled
A public meeting to vote on the city of Frisco's proposed 2023 tax rate will be held on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the George A Purefoy Municipal Center, located at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
