The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival of Frisco took place at Preston Trail Community Church on Oct. 1, 2022. The second annual event is scheduled for Sept. 16.

The Frisco Inclusion Committee and Hispanohablantes has scheduled the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival of Frisco for 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event will showcase an enriching experience through cultural booths that highlight the diversity of countries comprising Latin America. That includes featuring local marketplace vendors offering artisan crafts as well as food vendors and musical performances. 


