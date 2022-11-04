Collin College Fire Instructor Capt. Bret Storck, of Frisco, received a Congressional Medal of Honor Award recently at the 2022 Valor Awards presentation in Knoxville, Tennessee. Storck was honored for his life-saving efforts of removing an unconscious victim from a burning vehicle.
In addition to awarding medals to military personnel, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society selects U.S. citizens to receive the Citizen Honors Award. Storck was selected as a recipient of the Single Act of Heroism Award, recognizing Americans who accomplish extraordinary feats of heroism by risking their lives for the benefit of others in dire situations.
The citation notes that Medal of Honor Recipients selected Storck as a 2022 Citizen Honors Award Honoree for his “conspicuous act of selfless courage in going above and beyond the call of duty in aid to others,” and that “Captain Storck’s courage reflects great credit upon himself, his family, and the state of Texas.”
Storck pulled an unconscious woman from a car and placed her onto the grass in a safe location and shared important information with Steve Cruz, Collin College fire instructor and captain of Station 5 in Frisco, and his fire company who responded to the call.
“Dallas Fire Captain Bret Storck performed a valiant, heroic act and deserves this special recognition,” said Pat McAuliff, Collin College director of Fire Science. “Our student firefighters have the privilege of learning from consummate, seasoned professionals like Captain Storck and Captain Cruz who devote their lives to keeping our communities safe.”
Bond committee meeting scheduled
The next meeting of the city of Frisco citizens bond committee is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
The meeting will focus on downtown, facilities, parks, hike and bike, park facilities and Grand Park. Committee meetings are at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. in the City Room/5A.
FISD outlines legislative priorities
In October 2022, the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees approved the following priorities for the 88th Session of the Texas Legislature, which begins in January 2023.
Priorities include:
Assessment & Accountability
Allow school districts to locally determine the parameters of remediation for students who do not perform satisfactorily on state assessments.
Provide a comprehensive view of the strengths and needs of schools by broadening the state accountability system to include meaningful, diversified data points.
Online Learning
Provide funding to school districts offering virtual learning programs based on attendance accounting that reflects the unique needs of students served in virtual learning programs.
Provide funding to school districts to serve students who temporarily reside outside of school district boundaries in virtual learning programs.
School Finance
Increase the Basic Allotment to account for inflation since 2019, and index the Basic Allotment to the rate of inflation.
Provide Special Education funding based on services provided to students rather than instructional arrangements, and update relevant funding weights to reflect the actual costs of services.
Update the Foundation School Program allotments to reflect the actual costs of programs associated with each allotment.
Special Programs
Study barriers to identifying emerging bilingual students and reclassifying students served in English as a Second Language (“ESL”) and bilingual programs.
Allow school districts to locally determine eligibility criteria for Pre-Kindergarten programs.
Whole Child
Direct the Texas Education Agency (“TEA”) and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (“HHS”) to develop model practices to support students returning to campus from the hospital setting.
Require hospitals to allow school district access to students, with parental consent, for the provision of education services during the school day and to assist in the return to campus transition.
