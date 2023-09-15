Collin County Boys Girls Club Gala_23.jpeg

Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County’s (BGCCC) largest fundraising event of the year will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at the Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel & Convention Center in Frisco.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For the past 18 years, this annual gala has been the organization’s largest funding source for club programs and services that directly impact the lives of thousands of youth in Collin County.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments