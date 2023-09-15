Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County’s (BGCCC) largest fundraising event of the year will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at the Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel & Convention Center in Frisco.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For the past 18 years, this annual gala has been the organization’s largest funding source for club programs and services that directly impact the lives of thousands of youth in Collin County.
This year’s theme “A Night at the Cabaret, Featuring Jazz and Comedy” embraces the theme that “ultimate truth demands the concert of many voices.” Attendees will have the chance to back in time and immerse themselves in the world of speakeasys and Art Deco as the organization celebrates the decadence that defined an era. The 2023 Chrysalis Ball promises an evening of opulence and sophistication, to include a red-carpet meet-and-greet with club members, a live jazz performance, cocktail reception, live and silent auctions and a gourmet dinner.
“Celebrating both our community's spirit of generosity and the boundless potential of our youth, the 2023 Chrysalis Ball is more than an event, it's a transformative moment,” said Shawn Wills, Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County CEO. “As we come together to enjoy a Night at the Cabaret, we also come together to create opportunities, inspire dreams, and shape a brighter future for the young minds we serve. Your presence and support at this gala truly make a difference in the lives we touch.”
For more information about underwriting, sponsorship, individual tickets, auction item donations or general questions, contact Yemishtha Rutnam at (469) 888-4620 ext. 138 or events@bgccc.org. Information and pictures/video from previous year’s event are available at www.bgccc.org/gala.
Mayor's Youth Council applications due Sept. 25
Current 11th or 12th graders interested in learning more about local government, leadership development and serving the community may now apply for The Mayor's Youth Council.
Applicants must live within the Frisco city limits or attend a Frisco ISD high school. Frisco homeschooled students are welcome to apply.
Learn more and apply at FriscoTexas.gov/MYC. The application deadline is Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
Applicants are invited to attend an optional Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the 4th Floor East Wing Tower of the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center. Attendance does not guarantee acceptance to MYC.
Frisco staff, program recognized for innovation
The city of Frisco Information Technology Department's GIS Division recently received two awards for continued innovative work on SAFER, or Situational Awareness For Emergency Response. The program designed in-house gives firefighters, EMTs and police officers immediate access to building information, including real-time video, while responding to emergencies. Internationally recognized more than a decade ago, SAFER recently received the Innovations in GIS Award and Special Achievement in GIS Award from Esri, a global geographic information system (GIS) software company.
“The vision has always been for first responders to have one way to respond to all incidents,” said Susan Olson, Assistant Director of IT. “Over time, we built reliance on SAFER on a foundation of accurate data, strong integrations, and responsiveness to needs.” Olson serves as the lead for the GIS Division and the SAFER program.
First implemented in 2009, SAFER began as a partnership with the Frisco Independent School District (FISD) integrating two government organizations’ data. Scaling SAFER to keep pace with the city’s fast and expansive growth has required diligent attention and communication across city departments and with FISD. The Frisco Fire Department schedules yearly visits to every school to ensure campus information is up-to-date in SAFER.
“The Frisco Fire Department and school administrative staff work together during a fire drill to critique and identify areas of improvement,” said William Clay Carpenter, deputy chief with the department. “Through this collaboration, staff from both agencies get to know each other better and effectively strategize student safety.”
SAFER enables first responders and administrators to make informed decisions when seconds count, benefiting not only first responders, but ultimately the citizens, when they need it most. Having access to video and real time information is critical when responding to emergencies. It also helps confirm false alarms. When problems happen, SAFER provides clarity, allowing first responders to share and receive critical information fast.
“For calls like minor accidents, dispatchers and responding officers can pull up traffic cameras through links in SAFER to determine the best approach,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. “At larger scenes, incident commanders can see where all units are in order to quickly set perimeters and direct incoming resources.”
“Their work sets a precedent for using GIS for pre-planning and emergency response by providing dispatchers, police officers, and firefighters real-time data and video before they arrive at an incident,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.