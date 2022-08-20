The Frisco City Council will hold a second public hearing for the proposed budget on Sept. 6 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Residents are welcome to give their input when the budget agenda item is presented. City Council meetings typically begin at 6:30 p.m. at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, located at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. The City Council will vote on adopting the Proposed FY23 budget at the September 20 meeting.
The community is invited to join the City of Frisco and the Frisco Garden Club on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 a.m. for this year's 9/11 remembrance. The ceremony will be at Freedom Meadow in Warren Sports Complex, located at 7599 Eldorado Parkway. The annual remembrance honors the memory of those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and will include the Frisco Fire and Frisco Police Honor Guards and the Heritage High School Coyote Chorale.
Collin County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) will now offer the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS, to more individuals in Collin County following an increase in vaccine availability. Previously, the JYNNEOS vaccine was only provided to individuals who were high-risk close contacts of confirmed cases. Now, CCHCS will offer the vaccine to individuals who meet the following criteria.
Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility Criteria:
Individuals who have had close contact within the last 14 days with an individual diagnosed with monkeypox. This includes sexual contacts, household members, and individuals who have had other close contact such as cuddling or kissing.
Individuals who have received a notification from a venue or event of a potential exposure to someone who has monkeypox in the past 14 days.
Men who are 18 years of age and older who have sex with men, and have had multiple or anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days.
Individuals who have had a sex partner who is showing symptoms of monkeypox, such as a rash or sores.
Individuals who have had a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis, within the previous 12 months.
Individuals who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.
Individuals who have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox virus, such as HIV, atopic dermatitis, or eczema.
To acquire the full health benefits from the vaccination process, health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that two doses of the vaccine be administered per person 28 days apart. Individuals who meet the updated criteria will be able to schedule vaccination appointments through the CCHCS website starting Aug. 17 by going to the county healthcare services news and advisories webpage.
