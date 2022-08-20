Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Budget public hearing

The Frisco City Council will hold a second public hearing for the proposed budget on Sept. 6 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Residents are welcome to give their input when the budget agenda item is presented. City Council meetings typically begin at 6:30 p.m. at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, located at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. The City Council will vote on adopting the Proposed FY23 budget at the September 20 meeting. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments