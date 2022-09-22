Frisco City Hall

 

 File photo

For the sixth consecutive year, the City of Frisco’s property tax rate will stay the same at .4466.  On Tuesday, the Frisco City Council unanimously approved an operating balanced budget, which includes a $229.5 million General Fund for the fiscal year 2023 (FY23), which begins Oct. 1, 2022. 

The FY23 budget also provides Frisco homeowners a 12.5% homestead exemption and a senior "tax freeze" for homeowners, 65 and older.  In June, the Frisco City Council raised the homestead exemption from 10% to 12.5% and adopted a "senior tax freeze," which begins in FY24. 

