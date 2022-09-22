The FY23 budget also provides Frisco homeowners a 12.5% homestead exemption and a senior "tax freeze" for homeowners, 65 and older. In June, the Frisco City Council raised the homestead exemption from 10% to 12.5% and adopted a "senior tax freeze," which begins in FY24.
Frisco’s average taxable home value, less exemptions, is $470,094. That means Frisco’s average property tax bill due to the city is $2,100.
The city’s wholesale water supplier, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is increasing its rates by 13.4%. As a result, the City of Frisco is increasing some utility rates.
“Inflationary costs for chemicals, fuel, and contractors are impacting how much the district (NTMWD) charges us for services, which is why we’re passing on the increase,” said Anita Cothran, Chief Financial Officer.
The FY23 budget calls for increasing residential rates by 10% for water and 3% for sewer. Stormwater rates will not change. The new budget also calls for an increase in trash and recycling services. Customers will pay $4 more per cart, per month.
The new budget provides for 47 full-time positions including three for the Fire Department and 19 for the Police Department. The new positions at the Police Department will staff two new patrol districts being created to keep pace with the city’s population growth, as well as additional School Resource Officers. In fact, 48% of the city’s budget is dedicated to public safety.
Voter registration deadline approaches
During the Tuesday night Frisco City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney recognized "Voter Registration Day" urging all eligible citizens to register to vote.
The last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 8, 2022 election is Oct. 11. Register at votetexas.gov.
15 years of Frisco Fire Safety Town
On Sept. 17, Frisco celebrated 15 years of Frisco Fire Safety Town. The ceremony included comments from Former Mayor Mike Simpson, who was mayor when FFST first opened, and Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner. The event included an open house and a tour of the newly remodeled safety house and kid-sized fire engine.
Safety Town, an educational facility that provides public safety education for children, is located at 8601 Gary Burns Drive.
