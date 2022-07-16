Both Collin and Denton counties have announced burn bans in the wake of high temperatures.
The Denton County burning ban will continue until drought conditions are alleviated. The mandatory burn ban will prohibit all outdoor burning, include restrictions on outdoor hot work (welding and cutting torch operations), and the use of certain combustible materials. Violation of the County Judge executive-ordered burn ban is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
Collin County's 90-day ban will remain in effect until Oct. 9 unless the Texas Forest Service or the county Commissioners Court determines it is no longer necessary.
The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for: (1) firefighter training; (2) public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; or, (3) burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Section 153.048 of the Natural Resources Code, and meet the standards of Section 153.047 of the Natural Resources Code.
Citizens Police Academy
Registration will soon be open for the 51st class of the Frisco Citizens Police Academy
Those who live, work or study in Frisco and who are 18 or older can be a part of the fall session of the program. Registration begins on July 18th. More information is available at friscotexas.gov/302/Citizens-Police-Academy.
Arts grants
The Frisco City Council recently allocated $100,000 to non-profits that make an impact and create events in the arts here in Frisco through the Arts Tourism Grant, the Frisco Arts Foundation announced.
"Frisco Arts Foundation is proud to support this process by managing the application, data collection and non-profit selection," the foundation stated.
Grant recipients were honored in the lobby of Frisco City Hall with city officials presenting certificates to the non-profit grant recipients.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
