The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will host a County and State Candidate Forum on Oct. 13.
The event will allow attendees to learn more about candidates and prepare for the Nov. 8 election. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Church in Frisco (8440 Grace St.) and will be streamed live online by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. Early Voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
County hosts public test of voting machines
Collin County Election officials held a public test of voting machines – known as a logic and accuracy test – on Oct. 7.
Texas law requires public testing of the voting machines be done before and after every election to ensure the machines count votes accurately. The purpose of the logic and accuracy test is to ensure the voting systems are calibrated and count correctly for the upcoming mid-term election.
In addition to the req7uired test on Oct. 7, the Elections staff is also inviting the public to attend and perform a similar test of their own by casting ballots using the voting equipment, and verifying the accuracy of the voting system by comparing a hand count of the ballots cast against the vote totals counted on the voting equipment. Early voting runs Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4. Election day is Nov. 8.
The city of Frisco Transportation Division and Frisco Police Department invite the community to take part in National Walk 'n Roll to School Day on Wednesday, October 12. The day centers around promoting pedestrian safety and daily physical activity for children's health and wellbeing. For more information about planning your event and registering, visit www.friscotexas.gov/568/School-Zone-Safety
