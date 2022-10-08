The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will host a County and State Candidate Forum on Oct. 13. 

The event will allow attendees to learn more about candidates and prepare for the Nov. 8 election. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Church in Frisco (8440 Grace St.) and will be streamed live online by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.  

