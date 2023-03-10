Davis park 2.png

Frisco's parks and recreation department has shared design concepts for Davis Park, a new neighborhood park next to Memorial High School, adjacent to Eldorado Parkway and Research road.

The 11-acre park will add trail connections on both the east and west sides of the property. The project is under design and construction is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2023. 

Davis park 1.png
