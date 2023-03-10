Frisco's parks and recreation department has shared design concepts for Davis Park, a new neighborhood park next to Memorial High School, adjacent to Eldorado Parkway and Research road.
The 11-acre park will add trail connections on both the east and west sides of the property. The project is under design and construction is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
Amenities will include, but are not limited to:
- A dog park, with separate spaces for both large and small dogs.
- Multipurpose sports court
- Playground and outdoor play rooms
- Parking lot
- Lawn open space
- Native grass meadow
- Trailhead and 12’ wide concrete trail
See the full presentation of design concepts at this link: tinyurl.com/y525f36h
Frisco ISD middle school theater students earn honors
Congratulations to the Frisco ISD middle school theatre departments for the impressive performances in the UIL One-Act Play and Theatrical Design Competitions held on Feb. 18, hosted at the Frisco High School campus.
During the competition, each troupe performed and was critiqued on their One-Act Play competition pieces and their respective set design, hair and makeup design, costumes and theatrical marketing designs.
“I am so proud of the wonderful work that is going on in our middle school theatre programs,” said Cade Butler, fine arts coordinator. “All FISD theatre students are presented with amazing opportunities to grow in their craft and excel in story-telling, thanks to the dedication of their talented teachers.”
The District is proud of the theatre program’s accomplishments and commitment to excellence. These students were honored in the One-Act Play Zone competition, prior to the competition at the District level. In addition to their success at UIL competitions, the FISD theatre arts program was recognized for their outstanding efforts by receiving the Texas Thespians Premier Communities for Theatre Education Award.
Middle School One-Act Play Contest Results
The top three school productions in the District competition were:
- 1st Place: Stafford Middle School - “Wild Strawberries”
- 2nd Place: Scoggins Middle School - “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”
- 3rd Place: Vandeventer Middle School - “The Outsiders”
All Star Cast Acting Awards
- Penn Cross - Lawler Middle School
- Harper Holmes - Nelson Middle School
- Zack Aggoun - Vandeventer Middle School
- Kristen Chi - Stafford Middle School
- Leena El-Nachor - Lawler Middle School
- Jaxon Preston - Scoggins Middle School
- Mia Alexander - Nelson Middle School
- Harper Skiles - Vandeventer Middle School
- Honorable Mention Acting Awards
- Luna Navarro - Nelson Middle School
- Margaret Word - Griffin Middle School
- Hussein Hachem - Vandeventer Middle School
- Will Webster - Scoggins Middle School
- Lily Hayford - Stafford Middle School
- Katelyn Kennedy - Scoggins Middle School
- Atharva Bhagwata - Griffin Middle School
- The Ensemble - Stafford Middle School
Best Performer Awards
- Dhillan Desai - Vandeventer Middle School
- Leah Garcia - Stafford Middle School
All Star Technician Awards
- Olivia Lambert - Nelson Middle School
- Sohan Patel - Lawler Middle School
- Simra Khan - Griffin Middle School
- Harper Johnson - Vandeventer Middle School
- Evann Alton - Stafford Middle School
- Skye Johnson - Scoggins Middle School
Best Crew Award
- Nelson Middle School
- Middle School Theatrical Design Contest Results
Set Design
- 1st Place: Ren Swain - Hunt Middle School
- 2nd Place: Leah Fromhold - Scoggins Middle School
- 3rd Place: Karlee Allred - Stafford Middle School
- 4th Place: Jyotiraditya Manchu - Pearson Middle School
- 5th Place: Bianca Wachholz - Scoggins Middle School
Costume Design
- 1st Place: Zoe Arangio - Vandeventer Middle School
- 2nd Place: Manasvi Gogineni - Wester Middle School
- 3rd Place: Akshaya Ankireddi - Vandeventer Middle School
- 4th Place: Kanishka Srinivasan - Fowler Middle School
- 5th Place: Ava Simons - Stafford Middle School
Marketing Design
- 1st Place: Zoe Wilcock - Wester Middle School
- 2nd Place: Tavishi Kumar - Hunt Middle School
- 3rd Place: Ayla Behzadi - Hunt Middle School
- 4th Place: Hansa Adamala - Stafford Middle School
- 5th Place: Aashni Das - Nelson Middle School
Hair/Makeup Design
- 1st Place: Stella Keen - Fowler Middle School
- 2nd Place: Aisha Thapa - Vandeventer Middle School
- 3rd Place: Sarah Tang - Vandeventer Middle School
- 4th Place: Ava Parker - Hunt Middle School
- 5th Place: Nyla Siddiqui - Griffin Middle School
Frisco Police investigate aggravated robbery and shooting
The Frisco Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery and shooting in which three suspects were subsequently arrested, while a fourth remains hospitalized.
On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Frisco police officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Alviso Road and Shasta Drive. Callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, saw multiple subjects fleeing from a white passenger vehicle, and observed one subject laying in the roadway.
Upon arrival to the area, officers located an individual with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground near the vehicle and immediately began first aid. Other responding officers located and detained a second person, who had been observed fleeing east from the scene.
Not long after the initial reports of the shooting, Frisco Dispatch received a call of an injured person at a residence in the 10400 block of Attleborough Drive. Officers in the area were flagged down in reference to the call, and after entering the home, found a second individual with multiple gunshot wounds. While providing medical attention, officers learned that the person was related to the original incident. They determined that another individual at the residence was also involved, and that person was later detained.
Frisco Fire Department personnel transported both of the wounded to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
In investigating the events leading up to the incident, officers learned that the two subjects in the passenger car met up with the two subjects from the neighborhood. An altercation ensued in which shots were exchanged, resulting in two persons being wounded. Of the four parties involved, one of the wounded remained at the vehicle, while one subject fled east. The other two subjects, including the other that was wounded, fled to the residence on Attleborough.
This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. Three of the subjects have been taken into custody and charged with offenses ranging from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The fourth subject remains hospitalized, and charges are pending.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the identities of these individuals are not being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
