Citizen's Fire Academy applications are now being accepted. This is a fun behind the scenes look at the Frisco Fire Department. This free program is open to those 18 and up who live or work in Frisco. The application link is available on the city of Frisco website.
The class is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 8 and going through Nov. 3.
The application deadline is Aug. 12.
Frisco assists in Prosper ISD active shooter training
The Prosper Independent School District, in conjunction with first responders from the Town of Prosper and surrounding North Texas communities, concluded a three-day series of active shooter exercises at Prosper High School.
Led by the Prosper ISD Police Department, dozens of police, fire and EMT personnel participated in multiple active shooter scenarios that were followed by performance evaluations from law enforcement officers from surrounding departments. Planning for the event, which began last September, included a time for local and state elected officials to observe the training.
“I am grateful to the men and women of our department and our colleagues from the region who worked methodically through these very intense and realistic scenarios,” said Prosper ISD Police Chief Chad Vessels. “Our department, along with police and fire personnel from the Town of Prosper, have spent nearly a year preparing for this training and I am very pleased with the instruction and experience gleaned from these simulations.”
On-hand last Wednesday for the training exercises were Prosper ISD Superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson and members of her administration and staff, members of the Prosper ISD School Board, Prosper Mayor David F. Bristol and members of the Town staff, State Representative Matt Shaheen and a representative from the office of State Senator Drew Springer.
“The single-most important priority of our district is the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Prosper ISD Superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson. “While I am deeply troubled by the conditions that necessitate such training, I believe the extensive exercises carried out by these honorable first responders should be an expression of our commitment to the safety and well-being of every person on every campus in Prosper ISD.”
“Over the past several years, we have witnessed far too many mass shootings in Texas and around the United States,” said Prosper Mayor David F. Bristol. “In light of events that have unfolded around our nation, I am deeply appreciative that these departments spent a year planning these simulations and conducted them with diligence and precision, as if lives depended on their outcome.”
Police and Fire Rescue officials from Prosper ISD, the Town of Prosper, the City of Frisco, the City of Celina, the City of Lewisville and the City of McKinney assisted in the training.
Coffee and Culture
Frisco's Parks and Recreation department has scheduled an event that invites residents to get coffee and give feedback.
"Have a cup of coffee with us and share your thoughts about the direction of Frisco's cultural offerings," the event preview states. The event will include free coffee from Summer Moon, and the conversation will focus on what Frisco residents want to see in their communities.
The event is scheduled for 8-9 a.m. Aug. 17 at 6827 Main St.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.