fire academy frisco.jpg
Courtesy of city of Frisco

Citizen's Fire Academy applications are now being accepted. This is a fun behind the scenes look at the Frisco Fire Department. This free program is open to those 18 and up who live or work in Frisco. The application link is available on the city of Frisco website. 

The class is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 8 and going through Nov. 3. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

