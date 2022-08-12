Frisco file
Courtesy of city of Frisco

City Hall 101 applications open 

Residents can sign up to join the next City Hall 101 class with the city of Frisco. This program is free and open to all Frisco residents 18 and older. The class begins on Aug. 29 and will run through Dec. 5, meeting on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m.

