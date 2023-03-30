The city of Frisco is giving residents an idea of what traffic patterns will look like when a Universal theme park opens in the city.
The city released a video on March 23 highlighting work that is being done to build roadways in the city's northern sector and to discuss the park's planned traffic patterns.
Some roads in the area are currently under construction, including Legacy Road north of Panther Creek Parkway, the widening of the Dallas North Tollway to eight lanes, and a new road, Fields Parkway, is going through the future Fields development. There are also plans to extend Panther Creek Parkway from the tollway to Preston Road and to extend Frisco Street.
“The roads are going to all be in place when the theme park opens, so that’s something that we’re really proud of, that we invested that money ahead of time to create an arterial network for the roadways around here,” said Joel Fitts, Frisco's transportation planning manager, in the video.
Fitts also discussed the layout of the Universal park, noting that the goal was to put the busiest activity as far away as possible from the nearby neighborhood. The Cobb Hill neighborhood is located next to the site, across Panther Creek Parkway. As a result, Fitts said, the visitor entrance is located on the north side of the park site on Fields Parkway, and the major employee entrance is off of Frisco Street.
The hotel driveways will be located on Panther Creek Parkway, across the street from the neighborhood, Fitts said, noting: "Even before Universal Studios was proposed, this land could have had a hotel, office buildings, apartment complexes, so just typical development, typical driveway activity, and that’s the kind of driveways that will be on Panther Creek Parkway.”
The deadline for resumes is April 21, according to the application and brochure.
The job posting comes after the city announced on Sept. 14 that former Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland had submitted his retirement, "sharing he's ready to pursue new career opportunities." At the time, the city said a search for a new fire chief would begin as a result.
Piland is now a candidate in the May 6 race for Frisco mayor, running against incumbent Mayor Jeff Cheney and another candidate, Jonathan Spencer.
Legacy Drive work progresses
Work on expanding Legacy Drive to six lanes between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and Warren Parkway continues.
According to the city of Frisco's website, Legacy Drive opened to four lanes of traffic on March 23. Traffic switched to the newly constructed northbound and southbound lanes. The fifth and sixth lanes will remain closed while the contractor works on median lighting and landscaping.
Reconstruction of roadway panels on Legacy Drive, just north of Warren Parkway, will result in temporary lane closures. A map is available at tinyurl.com/2jkvwfew. The contractor will also reconstruct the right turn lane at southbound Legacy Drive and SRT, the city website states.
Work at the intersection of Warren Parkway and Legacy Drive is slated to begin in April and will last roughly two months.
The project is slated to be complete in the summer.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.