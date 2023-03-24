clean it and green it.jpg

The city of Frisco held last year's Clean it and Green it event on April 23, 2022. This year's event is on April 22, 2023. 

 Courtesy of city of Frisco / Facebook

The city of Frisco has scheduled a city-wide cleanup for Earth Day on April 22. 

Community members can register as an individual, household or team before April 10 at friscotexas.gov/cleanitandgreenit.

