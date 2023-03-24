Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 67F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..
A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 10:43 am
The city of Frisco held last year's Clean it and Green it event on April 23, 2022. This year's event is on April 22, 2023.
The city of Frisco has scheduled a city-wide cleanup for Earth Day on April 22.
Community members can register as an individual, household or team before April 10 at friscotexas.gov/cleanitandgreenit.
Registered participants will be assigned a location for their cleanup and receive supplies including, gloves, bags, hand sanitizer, and a free event T-shirt while supplies last.
Supply pickup and on-site registration runs from 8-9 a.m. on event day at the Environmental Collection Center (6616 Walnut St.).
The city of Frisco was recently recognized as the first city to receive an award in recognition for commitment to Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED).
Dan Keller with the American Crime Prevention Institute presented John Lettelleir, Development Services Director and Penny Curtis, Code Enforcement Supervisor, with the award on March 15.
The Frisco Chorale will thrill, connect, and energize the audience with great classical and modern choral music with their LOVE concert at 8 p.m. April 21.
The free show is part of the Music in the Chamber series hosted by the city. Reserve your seat at tinyurl.com/58bckew7
