By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

The city of Frisco announced recently that County Road 68 (CR 68) is closed between Coit Road and Independence Parkway so the pavement can be repaired.

The road will remain closed for three months and is expected to reopen near the end of July. During this closure, drivers can use Rolater Road or State Highway 121 as alternate routes. Detour signs will be posted.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

