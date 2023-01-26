Earlier this month, the Frisco City Council approved a process for selecting volunteers to serve on the next Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.
A total of 23 volunteers will serve. Seventeen will be council-appointed, including three members who served on the 2015 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. The remaining volunteers will come from selected city boards as well as the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Independent School District. Committee members must live or do business in Frisco.
Applicants will be asked about their ‘vision’ for Frisco and how their skill set qualifies them for the volunteer committee. City leaders plan to appoint members who will represent people living throughout the city’s four quadrants.
John Lettelleir, Director of Development Services, says the committee will help staff and city leaders focus on topics such as:
Undeveloped land and long-term value
Redevelopment
‘Over zoning’ (retail)
Established neighborhoods
Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee will address aging populations and future land uses, as well as walkability, connectivity and mobility. Mixed-use developments along the Dallas North Tollway, city services and transportation policies will also be discussed.
Applications are accepted through 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10. Once appointed, Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee members will begin working in March. CPAC recommendations will be presented to P&Z and City Council by first quarter, 2025. Apply at tinyurl.com/2tjfyd9t
Citizens Fire Academy
The Frisco Fire Department is gearing up to host its 43rd Citizens Fire Academy.
Participants can get fire safety training for the home and workplace, plus hands-on experience in emergency operations. Classes are Thursday evenings, 7 - 9 p.m. at various locations.
