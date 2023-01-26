Frisco city hall file.jpg

Earlier this month, the Frisco City Council approved a process for selecting volunteers to serve on the next Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.

A total of 23 volunteers will serve. Seventeen will be council-appointed, including three members who served on the 2015 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. The remaining volunteers will come from selected city boards as well as the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Independent School District. Committee members must live or do business in Frisco.

