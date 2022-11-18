DSC_0919.JPG

Collin County SWCD #535 was recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District. 

 Courtesy photo

Frisco ISD has announced that parents and community members are invited to apply for FISD Insight, a program that provides a behind-the-scenes look at district operations including transportation, technology, the Board of Trustees and more. The application is open through Nov. 28.

"To qualify, Insight applications should be complete, and applicants must reside within FISD school boundaries," the district website states. "Only one adult per household will be accepted into the program. FISD students and employees are not eligible. Prior participants may not not apply again. Nominees will be asked to submit a background check prior to the start of the first class. This process is standard for all school volunteers to maintain and safe and secure environment for our students." 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments