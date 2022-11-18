Frisco ISD has announced that parents and community members are invited to apply for FISD Insight, a program that provides a behind-the-scenes look at district operations including transportation, technology, the Board of Trustees and more. The application is open through Nov. 28.
"To qualify, Insight applications should be complete, and applicants must reside within FISD school boundaries," the district website states. "Only one adult per household will be accepted into the program. FISD students and employees are not eligible. Prior participants may not not apply again. Nominees will be asked to submit a background check prior to the start of the first class. This process is standard for all school volunteers to maintain and safe and secure environment for our students."
With temperatures dipping around freezing, a warming station in McKinney is provided at the Salvation Army McKinney location. The center is open seasonally (between Nov. 1 and March 21) on nights when temperatures dip to 32 degrees without rain and 35 degrees with rain. The station provides shelter, meals, bottles of water, coffee and hot drinks. No identification is required but guests are required to arrive before 10 p.m., the city of McKinney stated. The warming station is located at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway.
Frisco Board of Trustees OKs bathroom use policy
During its Monday regular meeting, the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees approved a bathroom use policy by a unanimous 7-0 vote. The approved policy states "to the extent permitted by law, each multiple-occupancy bathroom or changing facility owned or operated by the district shall be designated for and used only by person based on the person's biological sex. This policy does not prohibit the district from providing reasonable accommodations upon request."
The policy also states that in accordance with law, a person's biological sex is identified on the person's officially birth certificate provided the statement was either entered at or near the time of the person's birth, or modified only to be extent necessary to correct any type of scrivener or clerical error in the person's biological sex.
For the purpose of the policy, "bathroom or changing facility" means a location where a person may reasonably be in a state of undress, including a restroom, locker room, or shower room. Also, for purposes of this policy, "multiple-occupancy bathroom of changing facility" means a location designed or designated for use by more than one person at a time, where a person may be in a state of undress in the presence of another person, regardless of whether the facility provides curtains or partial walls for privacy. The term includes a restroom, locker room, changing room or a shower room."
Each year the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) and the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts recognize and celebrate individuals that dedicate themselves to the conservation and management of renewable natural resources. These outstanding conservationists were recognized during an awards luncheon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.
The Texas Conservation Awards Program began in the late 1970s to recognize the state’s conservationists and the vital role they play in managing Texas’ natural resources. The program’s purpose is to acknowledge, recognize, and honor individuals that dedicate their time and efforts to the conservation of renewable natural resources.
The program provides an opportunity for competition and incentives to expand and improve conservation efforts and natural resource development, as well as the wise utilization of renewable natural resources. Categories recognized through the Conservation Awards Program are: Conservation Farmer, Conservation Rancher, Conservation Teacher, Friend of Conservation, Poster Contest, Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Wildlife Conservationist, Junior Essay Contest, and Senior Essay Contest.
Collin County SWCD #535 was recognized as the 2022 Outstanding SWCD. Located in the Blackland Prairie region, just north of the Dallas Metroplex, Collin County SWCD works diligently to ensure that local natural resources are properly managed and protected. They work diligently to educate and assist landowners with putting conservation efforts on the ground. Collin County SWCD works continuously with engineering firms and developers to ensure the integrity of 99 local floodwater retarding structures are maintained for the safety of its citizens, as well as the infrastructure of the county. The SWCD also has an active EPA 319 grant from the TSSWCB, which has allowed the implementation of over 2,500 Water Quality Management Plans within the Lavon Lake Watershed.
The Collin County SWCD Board of Directors includes:
Ben L. Scholz - Chairman
Bill Stelzer - Vice Chairman
James C Foster - Secretary
Heather Strait - Member
Rick Foster - Member
