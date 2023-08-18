Frisco ISD's property tax rate for 2023 has officially been set at $1.0275 per $100 of valuation.
The FISD board of trustees approved the rate unanimously during its Aug. 14 regular meeting. The rate is a decrease from the 2022 rate of $1.2129. The district's tax rate has seen a decrease every year since 2018.
More information is at friscoisd.org/departments/finance/financial-transparency/tax-rate-history#q5.
See the full board discussion at friscoisdtx.new.swagit.com/videos/269137.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Announce New CEO
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Shawn Wills as its new Chief Executive Officer. She began the role on Aug. 16.
Wills brings more than 20 years of experience working in the nonprofit sector with a heavy concentration on fundraising. Throughout her career she has inspired individuals and institutions to invest more than $300 million dollars in charitable causes ranging from healthcare and social services to women and girls leadership and the arts. Most recently, Wills served as chief development officer at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, where she was responsible for the successful execution of a historic $65 million-capital campaign as well as leading all development and fundraising efforts across the affiliates.
Prior to Planned Parenthood, Wills served as vice president of operations and strategy at Women’s Business Council – Southwest, one of 14 regional partners of Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S.; senior vice president of Development at Texas Women’s Foundation; chief development officer for CitySquare, one of the largest social services organizations in the Dallas area; director of development for a local children’s social services organization; and manager of volunteer services (managing over 4,000 volunteers annually) at KERA, the local PBS and NPR broadcast stations in the DFW metroplex.
For Wills, this is an opportunity to accelerate the mission of BGCCC and to transform lives through creativity, innovation and partnerships.
“I am honored and extremely grateful to the board and the selection committee for the opportunity to lead this organization that has been a positive staple in the Collin County community for more than 50 years," Wills stated, "and I share the board of directors’ vision to ensure that BGCCC remains a fiscally strong, forward-thinking organization that enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
Says Dr. Monigo Saygbay-Hallie, chair of the Board Governance Committee and member of the BGCCC CEO Search Committee, “Our board is super excited for Shawn Wills to lead our organization into the future. We are impressed by her track record of leadership and fundraising. Shawn brings the vision, creativity and experience to guide BGCCC towards our 2030 strategic ambitions.”
Wills earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri - Columbia, and her non-profit leadership and nonprofit management certifications through Southern Methodist University, in conjunction with the Center for Non-profit Management. Additionally, she is recognized as a certified fundraising executive, earning these credentials through CFRE International. In 2022, Wills was awarded the Fundraising Executive of the Year by the Dallas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She is also an adjunct professor at Paul Quinn College.
Wills lives in Frisco with her husband and their two daughters. When not working or volunteering, you can probably catch her on the sidelines cheering for her two school-age daughters who are active in volleyball, track and field, and basketball with Frisco ISD athletics and local club leagues.
