Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the Tax rate goes up (or down)
Fokussiert - stock.adobe.com

Frisco ISD's property tax rate for 2023 has officially been set at $1.0275 per $100 of valuation. 

The FISD board of trustees approved the rate unanimously during its Aug. 14 regular meeting. The rate is a decrease from the 2022 rate of $1.2129. The district's tax rate has seen a decrease every year since 2018. 


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments