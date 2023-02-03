The North Texas Chapter of the Information Security Systems Association (North Texas ISSA) donated $35,000 to Collin College for cybersecurity student scholarships on Jan. 19. North Texas ISSA has held cybersecurity conferences at the college for several years, and the partnership between the college and the information security organization continues to flourish.
“North Texas ISSA’s partnership with Collin College enables us to play a small part in the journey of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals,” said Sean Richards, North Texas ISSA president. “We hope the students who received these scholarship funds know that we are all cheering them on as they become the cybersecurity defenders the world needs.”
Last spring, the National Security Agency (NSA) designated Collin College as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The college also received validation from the NSA for its Associate of Applied Science in Information Systems Cybersecurity program through 2027.
“We are happy to have North Texas ISSA as not only a sponsor, but also a partner who assists our student body grow to meet the needs of the community,” said Ervin Frenzel, Collin College program director for Cybersecurity. “We look forward to continued expansion of our partnership to include more of the regional and national level expectations demanded of the cybersecurity professionals. The only way to do this, for our student body, is to learn from not only our instructors but also from those experienced practitioners currently serving within our regional community.”
In Spring 2020, Collin College began offering a new Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and the first class will be graduating this May. The BAT program is housed at the state-of-the-art IT Center at the Frisco Campus.
FISD Theatre Wins Prestigious Award
Frisco ISD Fine Arts has been awarded the coveted Texas Thespians Premier Communities for Theatre Education Award. This honor was bestowed by Texas Thespians for the amazing theatre programs throughout FISD.
To qualify for the honor, Frisco ISD Fine Arts went through a rigorous process that analyzed the District's curriculum, scheduling standards, class sizes, facilities, theatre troupe involvement and much more. More than 1,000 school districts were eligible for this award and Frisco ISD is proud to be one of nine recognized and honored for its middle and high school theatrical programs.
The District has more than 4,000 students across 29 secondary campuses in theatre arts classes.
“Frisco ISD theatre directors go above and beyond every day helping students grow as individuals and as a troupe,” said Cade Butler, fine arts coordinator. “Their attention to detail and dedication to performing arts is admirable and simply unrivaled.”
The Frisco ISD theatre program provides positivity and educational opportunities across our District. Students of all ages and abilities learn the technical aspects, while also collaborating with peers, developing social understanding and empathy and creating a strong work ethic. The theatre education and experiences within guide the students to be strong and well-balanced Future-Ready learners.
“I am so proud of all of our talented students in our theatre program,” Butler said. “They are committed to not only growing in their craft but also excelling as people.
“The support from their parents is unmatched and helps drive the success of the program as well.”
FISD is now eligible to apply for the national Educational Theatre Association award. Congratulations to all of the students and their incredible directors whose hard work and commitment to fine arts led to this award of excellence.
Coffee with the Mayor scheduled
Frisco has scheduled its next Coffee with the Mayor event for 8-9 a.m. Feb. 10.
