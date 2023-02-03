Frisco city hall file.jpg

The North Texas Chapter of the Information Security Systems Association (North Texas ISSA) donated $35,000 to Collin College for cybersecurity student scholarships on Jan. 19. North Texas ISSA has held cybersecurity conferences at the college for several years, and the partnership between the college and the information security organization continues to flourish.

“North Texas ISSA’s partnership with Collin College enables us to play a small part in the journey of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals,” said Sean Richards, North Texas ISSA president. “We hope the students who received these scholarship funds know that we are all cheering them on as they become the cybersecurity defenders the world needs.”

