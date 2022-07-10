The Frisco Police Department has scheduled its Community Awareness Night for 5-9 p.m. Aug. 6. Residents are invited to get outside and spend time with their neighbors during the event. The "citywide block party" is also a chance to visit with city officials and police and fire personnel.
Frisco CAN was launched as a local version of National Night Out in 2013.
Battle of the badges
TheCarter BloodCareBattle of the Badges blood drive is slated for July 15 and 16, pitting the Frisco Police Department against the Frisco Fire Department. Community members can make a lifesaving blood donation and then vote for either the police or fire departments.
The first day of the event is slated for 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. July 15, where attendees can donate blood at the Frisco Police Department training room (7200 Stonebrook Parkway); the Frisco Central Fire Station training room (8601 Gary Burns Drive); the Frisco City Hall 4th floor (6101 Frisco Square Blvd) or Baylor Scott and White Sports Therapy and Research 6th floor (3800 Gaylord Parkway).
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 16, attendees can donate blood at the Frisco Athletic Center (5828 Nancy Jane Lane); Frisco Fire Station No. 7 training room (330 W. Stonebrook Parkway) or the Frisco Fire Station No. 8 training room (14700 Rolater Road).
