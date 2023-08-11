Frisco has made its draft budget for the 2024 fiscal year available on its website.
"Frisco continues to enjoy the fruits of prosperity," states an introductory letter from City Manager Wes Pierson. "Sound financial management and decision-making have positioned the city well to respond to the opportunities and challenges associated with a high-growth community. As Frisco continues to mature, it will be important to strike a balance between funding new and existing infrastructure and facility needs with the desire to deliver high-quality city services."
The draft budget proposes a property tax rate of $0.432205 per $100 of valuation, a rate decrease compared to last year's rate of $0.4466 and above the no-new-revenue rate of $0.412415.
The proposed budget also includes the council's approval for an increase in the regular homestead exemption from 12.5% to 15%.
"Council’s goal is to continue incremental increases to the Homestead Exemption over the next few years to the maximum exemption allowed by state law of 20%," Pierson's letter states.
The city of Frisco will host an open house event Aug. 24 so the community can "help develop the guiding principles of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan."
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Frisco Public Library (8000 Dallas Parkway).
"The Comprehensive Plan (the "Comp Plan") is a document that guides the city’s decisions on a wide range of topics and services over a five to 20-year time period," the city of Frisco website states. "Major topics include, but are not limited to neighborhood sustainability, business and economy, transportation, traffic, land use, redevelopment and placemaking."
Work on the update is slated to occur between now and Dec. 24, the website states.
