By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Frisco has made its draft budget for the 2024 fiscal year available on its website. 

"Frisco continues to enjoy the fruits of prosperity," states an introductory letter from City Manager Wes Pierson. "Sound financial management and decision-making have positioned the city well to respond to the opportunities and challenges associated with a high-growth community. As Frisco continues to mature, it will be important to strike a balance between funding new and existing infrastructure and facility needs with the desire to deliver high-quality city services." 


