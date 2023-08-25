Frisco Fire file

File photo 

 Courtesy of Frisco Fire Department

Frisco's fire department has announced a new program for high school students that allows them to learn about the fire service. 

The department's fire explorers program is open to students age 15-19. Those interested can apply at friscotexas.gov/1850/Fire-Explorers


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments