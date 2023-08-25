Sunny to partly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High 106F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 10:31 am
Frisco's fire department has announced a new program for high school students that allows them to learn about the fire service.
The department's fire explorers program is open to students age 15-19. Those interested can apply at friscotexas.gov/1850/Fire-Explorers.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 8. Email Education@FriscoFire.com with any questions about the program.
The city of Frisco's City Hall 101 program is open for registration, with classes beginning Sept. 11.
The free program gives citizens a "behind-the-scenes" look at how the city hall and other municipal facilities operate.
The fall 2023 session will meet on Monday events from Sept. 11-Dec. 11.
The class size is limited to 40 residents. Registration information is at friscotexas.gov/670/City-Hall-101.
The city of Frisco's administrative offices will be closed Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
Weekly curbside collection for recycling, trash and yard waste will happen a day later that week.
More details are at friscotexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1963.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.