Broadcast journalism students from across Frisco ISD recently competed in the 2nd Annual Frisco ISD Broadcast Competition at the Career and Technical Education Center.
The two-day event included on-site and pre-submitted contests ranging in categories such as anchor reads, broadcast news package and sports reporting. Contest submissions were judged by 15 media professionals representing organizations such as NBC 5 Dallas, WFAA, the Dallas Morning News and Southern Methodist University.
In addition to the competition, students also attended guest speaker sessions with Maria Guerrero of NBC 5, Nicole Baker with CBS 11, and Digital and Social Media Manager Sean Lester with Cinemark.
“Frisco ISD student journalists have engaging, hands-on learning experiences every day in the classroom, but bringing them together for two days of competition and collaboration is a unique opportunity,” said Heritage Broadcast Adviser Candace Bagwell.
On-Site Contests
Best in Show
First Place - Liberty High School
Second Place - Wakeland High School
Third Place - Independence High School
Anchor Reads
First Place - Sawyer Dodd (Heritage)
Second Place - Emily Schandlbauer (Wakeland)
Third Place - Laila Mitchell (Heritage)
General News Package
First Place - Josh Rajunov, Cole Perot (Wakeland)
Second Place - Layla Ajjeh (Independence) and Karina Grokhovskaya, Varun Saravanan (Liberty)
Third Place - Liza Romo, Priyal Talwar (Reedy)
Video Package Editing
First Place - Hope Elliot (Centennial)
Second Place - Karl Badeau (Independence)
Third Place - Hannah Varghese (Reedy)
Online Multimedia Story
First Place - Sadie Johnson, Erika Pernis, Athena Tseng (Liberty)
Second Place - Addison Domino, Clarie Kosnar, Nicole Wisdom (Wakeland)
Third Place - Saisha Agarwal, Kaylehn Molitor, Raya Vatti (Independence)
Broadcast Sports News Package
First Place - Alison Greenberg, Cole Johnson, Ashley Yarbough (Reedy)
Second Place - Jascon Chavez, Cooper Eggl, Maddie Hardwick (Wakeland)
Third Place - Luke Martin, Alex Trevino (Liberty)
Sports Highlight Reel
First Place - Ryan Shapiro (Liberty)
Second Place - Ethan Wu (Lebanon Trail)
Third Place - Jackson Williamson (Heritage)
Pre-submit Contests
General Sports Package
First Place - Valeria Perez Guerra (Heritage)
Second Place - Josh Rajunov (Wakeland)
Third Place - Prasanna Bendalam (Centennial)
General News Package
First Place - Jason Chavez, Julian Rabago, Dylan Vincent (Wakeland)
Second Place - Jay Gonzalez, Emily Schandlbauer, David Trejo (Wakeland)
Third Place - Astha Sharma, Andrew Jones, Prasanna Bendalam (Centennial)
Online News Publication
First Place - Liberty Wingspan
Second Place - Knight News
Third Place - Cen10sNews
Online Multimedia Story
First Place - Karina Grokhobskaya, Varun Saravanan (Liberty)
Second Place - Josh McDaniel (Wakeland)
Third Place - Saisha Agarwal, Suhas Konijeti, Samuel Rainey (Independence)
General Sports Feature Package
First Place - Josh Rajunov, Cole Perot (Wakeland)
Second Place - Alison Greenberg, Skyler Sacks (Reedy)
Third Place - Layla Ajjeh (Independence)
North Texas Municipal Water District annual maintenance forthcoming
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) will temporarily change the disinfectant in its water treatment process to conduct its annual water distribution system maintenance. The district says the routine change is necessary to maintain the regional system and year-round water quality. Learn more about this maintenance process at ntmwd.com
The maintenance is expected to take place between March 6-April 3.
FISD to host Bright Academy information meeting
Bright Academy will host a parent information nights on March 8 for FISD families to learn more about Bright Academy as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme Campus. The IB PYP Campus Programme offers a unique style of teaching and learning to increase students’ understanding of global perspectives, languages and cultures.
The event is for 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 8 at 7600 Woodstream Drive.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
