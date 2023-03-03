FISD Broadcast Student Honors.jpeg

Broadcast journalism students from across Frisco ISD recently competed in the 2nd Annual Frisco ISD Broadcast Competition at the Career and Technical Education Center.

The two-day event included on-site and pre-submitted contests ranging in categories such as anchor reads, broadcast news package and sports reporting. Contest submissions were judged by 15 media professionals representing organizations such as NBC 5 Dallas, WFAA, the Dallas Morning News and Southern Methodist University. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments