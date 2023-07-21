minett award 2023 - 1

Recently, Minett Elementary Principal Dr. Kyla Prusak was honored with the 2023 Schools Transforming Learning award by the N2 Learning Principals’ Institute. The campus was recognized for making exceptional strides to provide innovative learning opportunities for all students.

“I am honored to lead a campus with a community of educators committed to transforming learning opportunities for all students,” Prusak said. “They are committed to creating conditions that instill a learning environment where students feel safe to take risks and explore learning in a way that makes sense to them.”

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

