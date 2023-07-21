Recently, Minett Elementary Principal Dr. Kyla Prusak was honored with the 2023 Schools Transforming Learning award by the N2 Learning Principals’ Institute. The campus was recognized for making exceptional strides to provide innovative learning opportunities for all students.
“I am honored to lead a campus with a community of educators committed to transforming learning opportunities for all students,” Prusak said. “They are committed to creating conditions that instill a learning environment where students feel safe to take risks and explore learning in a way that makes sense to them.”
Much like their students, principals in Frisco ISD are lifelong learners. Prusak and several other Frisco ISD campus administrators are part of the N2 Learning Principals’ Institute network. The Principals’ Institute is a statewide professional learning series designed to challenge thinking and help campus leaders develop and sustain transformative learning environments.
FISD leaders commit to the District's vision of future-ready learning by preparing students for success in the futures they create.
The city of Frisco is now accepting applications for city boards and commissions.
It's just one of the ways to get involved with your city government. Those who are interested will need to submit their application online by July 31. Learn more about the requirements and application process at FriscoTexas.gov/Boards.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.