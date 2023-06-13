Jerry Littlejohn, a longtime Frisco ISD employee who has served as the assistant director of athletics since 2010, is the district’s new athletic director.
Littlejohn takes over for Grace McDowell, who is leaving to become an assistant athletic director at the University Interscholastic League. McDowell had served as athletic director since May of 2021, when David Kuykendall retired after 22 years as FISD’s first athletic director.
“I am thrilled to be able to continue supporting our 600-plus Frisco ISD coaches as they work to maintain high standards in the way our student-athletes compete,” Littlejohn said, “as well as the way they lead within our schools and our community.”
Littlejohn joined Frisco ISD in 1992 as a teacher and coach and served on Kuykendall’s football coaching staff at Frisco High School when it was the district’s only high school. Littlejohn’s roles during a 31-year career in FISD include math and history teacher and multiple coaching assignments, including as head golf coach at Frisco High School and head baseball coach at Centennial High School. Littlejohn was also physical education department chair at Centennial High School before serving as assistant principal at Frisco High School and associate principal at Wakeland High School.
Littlejohn became assistant athletic director in 2010, when Heritage and Lone Star played their first varsity seasons as FISD expanded to six high schools. The District’s enrollment has nearly doubled since then, and during the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have 12 high schools and more than 12,000 student-athletes participating at the middle school and high school levels.
Littlejohn will lead an athletics department that had unprecedented success in the playoffs during the 2022-23 school year. FISD had a record 74 playoff teams, plus state champions in boys soccer and girls basketball, seven state runner-up teams and dozens of individual state medalists in sports such as golf, tennis, wrestling, swimming and diving, and track and field.
“Jerry Littlejohn has long been an integral part of Frisco ISD athletics, dating back to when the district had only one high school,” said FISD Chief Leadership Officer Cory McClendon. “With his experience, knowledge and heart for student-athletes and coaches, we know his leadership and vision will help FISD add to its athletic legacy.”
BMX competition coming to Frisco
Frisco Skate Park will host its official BMX competition on Saturday, June 24. The event is free to the public to both compete and attend. It starts at 6 p.m. for spectators.
There are different competitions based on age and skill level. Competitions include a bunnyhop contest, best trick contest and more.
This event is put on by Bike Mart, other sponsors include Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Longo Toyota of Prosper.
The Frisco Police Department introduces the Take Me Home Program is designed for residents of any age, who repeatedly are lost or need special assistance.
According to the city of Frisco, this program provides information to first responders about those who may not be able to speak or communicate when they are lost so they can assist the individual appropriately.
According to the website, this program is free, voluntary and all information will be kept confidential.
